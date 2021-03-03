Scotland's first minister faces resignation call amid row with predecessor

Left Menu

03-03-2021
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, should resign, the main opposition party said on Tuesday amid a dispute involving her predecessor that threatens to damage the independence movement. Last week, former leader Alex Salmond accused the Scottish government of acting illegally and lacking leadership in a feud that has pitted the former friends against each other. Sturgeon has denied his accusations.

Salmond, who was cleared last year of committing multiple sex offences against women, said the handling of his case by the Scottish government had shown a failure of leadership. The row stems from Sturgeon's handling of the government's response to the case against Salmond and whether she misled parliament over the details of what and when she knew of the allegations against her predecessor.

On Tuesday, the administration published legal advice regarding a parliamentary inquiry into the government's handling of harassment complaints. Sturgeon is due to give evidence on Wednesday, but the main opposition Conservatives said she should quit.

"The weight of the evidence is overwhelming. Nicola Sturgeon must resign," Conservative leader Douglas Ross said. "We will be submitting a Vote of No Confidence in the First Minister."

Sturgeon's Scottish National Party holds 61 of parliament's 129 seats. She and her bid for a second independence referendum have been riding high in opinion polls, with many praising her handling of Scotland's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Support has fallen back, although a majority still back a second referendum.

A spokesman for Sturgeon said the people of Scotland would decide who governs the country in an election in May. "The First Minister will address all of the issues raised – and much more besides – at the committee tomorrow," he said.

"To call a vote of no confidence in the middle of a pandemic, before hearing a single word of the First Minister's evidence, is utterly irresponsible."

