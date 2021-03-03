Left Menu

Sarkozy ready to sue France before European court to prove innocence

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday he was ready to go all the way to the European Court of Human Rights to prove his innocence, his first public reaction after being found guilty of corruption and sentenced to prison on Monday. The court found that Sarkozy, 66, had tried to bribe a judge and peddle his influence after leaving office in exchange for inside information about an investigation into his 2007 campaign finances.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-03-2021 03:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 03:06 IST
Sarkozy ready to sue France before European court to prove innocence
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday he was ready to go all the way to the European Court of Human Rights to prove his innocence, his first public reaction after being found guilty of corruption and sentenced to prison on Monday.

The court found that Sarkozy, 66, had tried to bribe a judge and peddle his influence after leaving office in exchange for inside information about an investigation into his 2007 campaign finances. Sarkozy is appealing the ruling. Sarkozy on Tuesday protested his innocence. He said he was the victim of a deep injustice, that the ruling was riddled with inconsistencies and that the political impartiality of some investigating judges was open to question.

"I appealed the decision, maybe I will have to pursue this fight all the way to the European Court of Human Rights," Sarkozy told Le Figaro newspaper. "That would be painful for me to have to get my own country condemned, but I'm ready to do so because that would be the price of democracy."

Sarkozy, a conservative who led France from 2007 to 2012, was sentenced to three years in prison. However, two years were suspended and the presiding judge said she was open to him staying out of jail if tagged with an electronic bracelet for the remaining year. That decision lies with another judge. He said he spent the evening after his conviction watching the U.S. drama series The Killing with his family.

Senior politicians from the opposition centre-right have rallied to Sarkozy's defence. Some allies previously hoped he might be drawn out of retirement to run in the 2022 presidential vote. "Acquitted or not, it would change nothing politically," Sarkozy said. "I had said I wouldn't be a candidate and I stand by that."

Sarkozy stands trial in another case related to illegal campaign financing later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil senate approves bill to speed up COVID-19 vaccine purchases

Brazils Senate approved legislation on Tuesday that will accelerate vaccine purchases for the countrys slow COVID-19 inoculation program and the proposal will now pass to President Jair Bolsonaro for his signature.The bill allows the emerge...

Brazil governors to buy vaccines directly due to slow federal rollout

Brazilian state governors scrambling to secure COVID-19 vaccines said on Tuesday they are getting together to bypass President Jair Bolsonaros government and buy shots directly because of delays in the federal inoculation program.Half of Br...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge down as investors hit pause, watch bond yields

Global equity markets were little changed on Tuesday as Wall Street retreated and investors took stock of gains from Mondays surge, pausing to gauge whether a bond yield jump had run its course. The declining performance of the three major ...

Three workers for foreign media arrested in Ethiopia's Tigray region

A BBC reporter and two translators working with journalists from the Financial Times and Agence France-Presse AFP news agency have been detained in Ethiopias northern Tigray region, according to their employers.Fitsum Berhane was arrested a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021