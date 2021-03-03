Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Thirteen die in collision of truck, crowded SUV near U.S.-Mexico border

At least 13 people were killed on Tuesday when a tractor-trailer slammed into a Ford Expedition crammed with 25 adults and children in the dusty farming community of Holtville near the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. Handmade wooden crosses stretched in a line across a patch of dry grass and dirt next to the highway, and a seat covered in what appeared to be blood lay near the SUV, as the desolate highway remained closed Tuesday afternoon. No evidence U.S. Capitol rioters belong to antifa movement, FBI chief Wray testifies

FBI Director Chris Wray on Tuesday debunked conspiracy theories promoted by right-wing supporters of former President Donald Trump, saying there was no evidence that leftist extremists disguised themselves as Trump supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol. In testimony to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, Wray also told lawmakers that the Federal Bureau of Investigation views the actions of the rioters on Jan. 6 as "domestic terrorism," and vowed to hold them accountable. U.S. Senator Mitt Romney recovering after fall that led to a 'lot of stitches'

Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that he was recovering after a fall over the weekend that knocked him unconscious and led to "a lot of stitches." The Utah Republican said that he "took a fall" while in Boston as he was visiting his son and grandchildren. Biden orders states to prioritize vaccinations for teachers; sets one-shot target by end-March

President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered U.S. states to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers to ensure children could return to school quickly and safely, and called for every educator to receive at least one shot by the end of March. Biden also announced that Merck & Co Inc will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, a partnership similar to those seen during World War Two. Vernon Jordan, U.S. civil rights activist and lawyer, dies at age 85

Vernon Jordan, who grew up in the segregated South to become an influential leader in the American civil rights movement, Washington politics and Wall Street, has died at age 85, his daughter said on Tuesday. Jordan, who in 1980 was badly wounded by a white supremacist sniper in Indiana, died on Monday night peacefully and "surrounded by loved ones," daughter Vickee Jordan said in a statement. Some U.S. meatpackers announce vaccine plans, but many workers still waiting

COVID-19 vaccines are making their way into the arms of U.S. meat and agriculture workers, but companies and union officials say progress needs to be faster after coronavirus outbreaks idled slaughterhouses and sickened thousands of workers. Vaccinating food workers could help prevent further production disruptions that sent meat prices soaring in spring 2020 and forced retailers like Kroger Co to restrict customers' purchases of ground beef and other products. U.S. senators refine Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill, push pet projects

Negotiations over President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill go into overdrive this week as the U.S. Senate begins debate over the sweeping legislation and lawmakers jockey to include pet projects, while tossing others overboard. Senator Angus King, an independent aligned with Biden's Democrats, has been pushing for billions of dollars to expand high-speed broadband service in rural areas - an idea that could attract Republican support. Texas governor lifts state's mask mandate, business restrictions

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the most sweeping rollback of coronavirus restrictions of any U.S. state on Tuesday, saying that most businesses may open at full capacity next week and lifting the mask mandate. The executive order comes as many U.S. states and major cities seeing a sharp decline in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations begin to ease the unprecedented lockdowns put in place a year ago. U.S. Supreme Court signals more leeway for voting restrictions

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared inclined to uphold two Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona in a case that could further hobble the Voting Rights Act, a landmark 1965 federal law that prohibits racial discrimination in voting. During nearly two hours of oral arguments by teleconference the court's conservative justices, who hold a 6-3 majority, asked questions indicating they could issue a ruling that would make it harder to prove violations of the Voting Right Act. House Democrats seek reform of federal lands drilling program

U.S. Democratic lawmakers in Congress on Tuesday introduced a set of bills to reform federal oil and gas leasing regulations, including by raising royalty rates and toughening cleanup requirements. The bills would update decades-old laws governing oil and gas drilling to boost the program's value for taxpayers. While the proposals would not deliver on President Joe Biden's campaign promise to stop issuing new leases to fight climate change, they could be applied to existing leaseholders if passed into law.

