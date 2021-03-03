Left Menu

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday was seen running towards the stage as she was getting late for a public rally in Assam's Tezpur. However, she managed to make it on time.

ANI | Tezpur (Assam) | Updated: 03-03-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 08:47 IST
Getting late, Priyanka Gandhi runs to reach venue of rally in Assam's Tezpur
Priyanka Gandhi rushes to reach venue on time in Assam's Tezpur. Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday was seen running towards the stage as she was getting late for a public rally in Assam's Tezpur. However, she managed to make it on time. In a video released by Priyanka Gandhi's office, she was seen sprinting down a dusty path and was surrounded by her bodyguards, who tried to catch up with her as they ran towards the stage.

People on both sides of the fenced pathway clapped for her as she continued the dash to the raised pavilion. Earlier today, the Congress general secretary, who is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state spent some time with tea estate workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath district.

Dressed in a saree and balancing a basket on her back, the 49-year-old was seen plucking tea leaves. Assam assembly elections will be held in three phases. In the first phase, 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls on March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 while 40 assembly constituencies in 12 districts will go to polls on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

