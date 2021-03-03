BJP core committee will declare election candidates soon: Dilip Ghosh

Left Menu

Ahead of Assembly elections in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the Core Committee of the party will soon declare names of the candidates for the first and second phase of elections in West Bengal.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-03-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 08:52 IST
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Assembly elections in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the Core Committee of the party will soon declare names of the candidates for the first and second phase of elections in West Bengal. "Core Committee discussed candidates for the first and second phase of the election here in West Bengal. It will soon name declare the names," said Ghosh while speaking to ANI.

The BJP leader also said that they also reviewed the upcoming election rallies in West Bengal. "We also reviewed the upcoming election rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national President JP Nadda and Yogi Adityanath in the state," he added.

The elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year. West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

