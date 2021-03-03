Left Menu

BJP to take action after checking authenticity of sex video allegedly involving Karnataka Minister, says Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the BJP will take action after checking the authenticity of the alleged sex videotape in which Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarakiholi is said to be involved.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-03-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 08:53 IST
BJP to take action after checking authenticity of sex video allegedly involving Karnataka Minister, says Pralhad Joshi
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi speaking to reporters. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the BJP will take action after checking the authenticity of the alleged sex video tape in which Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarakiholi is said to be involved. "I have seen the video of state minister Ramesh Jarakiholi in the media. I will speak to the Chief Minister and the party chief about it tomorrow. We will check the authenticity of the CD and take action accordingly," the Union Minister told reporters.

A case was registered against Jarkiholi on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. Addressing reporters, the complainant Dinesh Kallahalli, who is a social activist, said, "I have lodged a complaint with police, demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi."

Jarkiholi denied the allegations, saying that he will resign from politics if these allegations are proven true. Speaking to reporters, the minister said, "I do not even know the woman and the complainant. I am going to meet my high command to convey a clarification about the alleged video. I was in Mysuru and I went to Chamundeshwari Temple. I do not even know what that video is about because I never spoke to that woman. I will resign from my MLA post and politics if these allegations are proven against me."

"It is a serious allegation against me. I have spoken to the Chief Minister and I will also seek action against the culprits. A thorough investigation must be conducted in this issue," he added. "We have taken the complaint filed by Dinesh Kallahalli against Ramesh Jarakiholi. We will investigate accordingly," informed Bengaluru Central District Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anucheth. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Congress workers in Bengaluru staged a protest against Jarkiholi over his alleged involvement in a sexual assault case.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC to take up CSA's formal complaint if Australia qualify for WTC final

Even if England manage to defeat India in the fourth and final Test, Australia might not qualify for the World Test Championship WTC final. If England wins the last Test against India, then Australia was to qualify for the WTC final. But, t...

Delhi municipal bypolls: AAP leading in 4 wards

AAP candidates were leading in four wards as the counting for municipal polls began on Wednesday morning, election officials said.The AAP candidates were leading in Shalimar Bagh North, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri, and Rohini- C wards.The Congre...

City beats Wolves 4-1 for 21st straight win, 15 clear in EPL

A 15-point lead, 21 victories in a row, a club record-tying 28 games unbeaten.The extraordinary numbers are stacking up for Manchester City as Pep Guardiolas winning machine powers to the Premier League title and whisper it a potential qu...

Japan searches for 5 crew from capsized Chinese fishing boat

Japanese coast guard personnel were searching Wednesday for five crewmembers missing from a Chinese fishing boat that capsized near disputed waters. A patrol plane that was dispatched after a distress call Tuesday spotted the capsized 105-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021