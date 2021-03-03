Delhi municipal bypolls: AAP leading in 4 wards

AAP candidates were leading in four wards as the counting for municipal polls began on Wednesday morning, election officials said.

The AAP candidates were leading in Shalimar Bagh North, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri, and Rohini- C wards.

The Congress candidate was leading in Chauhan Bangar.

More than 50 percent of votes were cast in the bypolls for the five municipal wards held on February 28.

Out of the five wards, four were held by the AAP while Shalimar Bagh North had a BJP councilor.

The results of all the five wards where the AAP, BJP, and the Congress were main rivals are expected to out later on the day.

