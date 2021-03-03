Left Menu

World Wildlife Day: Goa CM calls for preserving forests

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-03-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 09:39 IST
World Wildlife Day: Goa CM calls for preserving forests

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday expressed his government's resolve towards preserving forests and regenerating economic growth around them.

On the occasion of the World Wildlife Day, Sawant in a message on Twitter said Goa is blessed with rich biodiversity.

''Today we celebrate World Wildlife Day with the theme 'Forests and Livelihoods, Sustaining People and Planet','' he tweeted.

''Under the Swayampurna Goa initiative, let us enable our communities to regenerate economic growth around our pristine forests and spread awareness to preserve them for our future generation,'' the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP's son shot at in UP, cops claim attack staged

The son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore was shot at in Lucknow on early Wednesday, but the police claimed that he had staged the attack on him by his brother-in-law.However, the motive was not known immediately, the police added.Ayush 30, the son...

AAP wins four wards, Congress one in municipal corporation bypolls in Delhi: Election officials.

AAP wins four wards, Congress one in municipal corporation bypolls in Delhi Election officials....

Sonia Gandhi should rename her party as 'Godsewaadi Congress', demands Hindu Mahasabha

The Gwalior unit of Hindu Mahasabha will take out a Godse yatra from the city to the national capital and will demand Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to rename her party as Godsewaadi Congress, said Jaiveer Bhardwaj, National Vice-P...

Australian attorney-general denies historical rape claim

Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter, the countrys chief law officer, identified himself on Wednesday as the subject of a historical rape allegation, declaring his innocence and strongly denying the claim.Politicians who last week r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021