World Wildlife Day: Goa CM calls for preserving forests

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday expressed his government's resolve towards preserving forests and regenerating economic growth around them.

On the occasion of the World Wildlife Day, Sawant in a message on Twitter said Goa is blessed with rich biodiversity.

''Today we celebrate World Wildlife Day with the theme 'Forests and Livelihoods, Sustaining People and Planet','' he tweeted.

''Under the Swayampurna Goa initiative, let us enable our communities to regenerate economic growth around our pristine forests and spread awareness to preserve them for our future generation,'' the CM said.

