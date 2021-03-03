Left Menu

Delhi municipal bypolls: AAP wins one ward, leading in 3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 10:28 IST
The AAP is heading for victory in four wards and the Congress in one in the municipal bypolls in Delhi, showed trends of counting on Wednesday morning.

AAP candidate Dhirender Kumar has won the Kalyanpuri ward by 7,259 votes, while party nominees were leading in Shalimar Bagh North, Trilokpuri and Rohini- C wards.

The Congress candidate is leading in Chauhan Bangar, according to trends available at 10 AM.

Congress candidate Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad was leading by 9,854 votes in Chauhan Bangar against AAP candidate Mohammad Ishraq Khan, election officials said.

AAP's Sunita Mishra was ahead of her BJP rival Surbhi Jaju by over 2,298 votes in Shalimar Bagh North ward, they said.

AAP candidates Vijay Kumar in Trilokpuri and Ram Chander in Rohini-C were also ahead of their nearest BJP rivals by comfortable margins.

Dirender Kumar defeated his nearest BJP rival Siya Ram in Kalyanpuri. Vijay Kumar was ahead of BJP's Om Prakash by 3,819 votes in Trilokpuri.

In Rohini-C, the AAP candidate was leading by 2,157 votes against BJP's Rakesh, officials said.

More than 50 per cent votes were cast in the bypolls for the five municipal wards held on February 28.

Out of the five wards, four were held by the AAP while Shalimar Bagh North had a BJP councillor.

The results of all the five wards where the AAP, BJP and the Congress were main rivals is expected to out later on the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

