Delhi municipal bypolls: AAP wins 4 wards, Congress 1

AAPs Vijay Kumar defeated BJPs Om Prakash by a margin of 4,986 votes in Trilokpuri.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 11:21 IST
The AAP won four out of five wards and the Congress one in the municipal bypolls in Delhi, results of which were announced on Wednesday.

The BJP, which had held one of these wards, failed to open its account in the bypolls.

More than 50 per cent voters cast their votes in the municipal corporation bypolls in the five wards on Sunday.

Congress candidate Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad defeated AAP candidate Mohammad Ishraq Khan by 10,642 votes in Chauhan Bangar ward.

The AAP candidates won from Kalyanpuri, Rohin-C, Trilokpuri and Shalimar Bagh North wards.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet congratulated the party workers for the victory and said people were fed up with the BJP and would bring in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's politics of honesty and work in the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls next year.

The BJP had retained all three municipal corporations in Delhi in the 2017 civic polls with the AAP finishing a distant second.

AAP candidate Dhirender Kumar won the Kalyanpuri ward by 7,043 votes. AAP's Vijay Kumar defeated BJP's Om Prakash by a margin of 4,986 votes in Trilokpuri.

AAP's Sunita Mishra defeated Surbhi Jaju of the BJP in Shalimar Bagh ward by 2,705 votes. The seat was earlier held by the BJP.

Ram Chander of the AAP defeated BJP candidate Rakesh Goyal by 2,985 votes in Rohini C ward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

