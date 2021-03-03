Left Menu

Police inquring based on complaint: Bommai on sexual harassment charge against Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 11:47 IST
Police inquring based on complaint: Bommai on sexual harassment charge against Minister

Police will inquire into the allegations of sexual harassment against Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi based on the complaint, Karnataka Home Minister Basavraj Bommai said on Wednesday, even as opposition Congress demanded for his immediate resignation and registration of FIR.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said,''Whatever the complaint is there, based on the complaint we are doing the inquiry, as per law we are doing it.'' Responding to a question on opposition demanding Jarkiholi's resignation, he said, ''our party will take a decision.'' Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwth Narayan said it was not right to comment on the issue without knowing facts, and it may be an allegation out of malice.

''there is no clarity....complaint has been lodged, let the truth come out....without knowing truth it was not right to comment or pass judgements, it was not clear whether the allegations were made out of any malice, so no question of giving importance to it now,'' he told the media.

Dinesh Kallahalli, a social activist had on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi alleging sexual harassment to a job aspirant and threatening her and family of dire consequences.

Purported video clips showing Ramesh Jarkiholi getting intimate with an unidentified woman, were widely aired by Kannada news channels.

Demanding Jarkiholi's immediate resignation and registration of FIR, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said, ''If that party (BJP) has shame and if they respect human values immediately they have to take his resignation.'' ''This is national news, if the government has shame, it has to take his resignation immediately, and immediately FIR has to be registered,'' he told reporters.

Reacting to the allegations, Ramesh had told some news channels that he was shocked and the videos were 100 per cent fake, as he also sought an investigation.

Police have assured necessary action after obtaining more details and said they will also interrogate the woman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow, pledging retaliation, calls U.S. sanctions 'anti-Russian lunge'

Russias Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late on Tuesday that new sanctions imposed by the United States were evidence of a hostile anti-Russian lunge and said it would retaliate to what it described as another blow to U.S.-Russia ties.In P...

SpiceJet ties-up with WheelTug for reserving electric taxi system production slots

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has tied-up with WheelTug Plc for reserving 400 production slots for the electric taxi system.The application of such a system helps move an aircraft forward or backward without powering its engi...

Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was poised on Wednesday to agree a gradual relaxation of coronavirus curbs with regional leaders, but the rules can be tightened again if infections jump, according to draft plans seen by Reuters. Pressure is...

U.S. working with allies on COVID-19 vaccine strategy in Asia to counter China- FT

The United States is working with allies Japan, India and Australia on a plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Asia to counter the influence of China, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021