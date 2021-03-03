AAP sweeps MCD bypolls by winning 4 seats, Congress secures one, BJP draws blank

In a major upset for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which rules all the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) ahead of 2020 civic body polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) put up a stellar performance and bagged four seats including Kalyanpuri, Rohini-C, Shalimar Bagh (North) and Trilokpuri in the bye-elections held on five seats of the MCD. The Congress, on the other hand, won the Chauhan Banger ward whereas the BJP drew a blank.

Counting of the votes took place on Wednesday. AAP candidates Dhirender Kumar won Ward 008-E (Kalyanpuri) by 7,043 votes, Sunita Mishra from Ward No 62N (Shalimar Bagh North) by 2,705 votes, Ram Chandra from Ward No 32N (Rohini-C) by 2,985 votes and Vijay Kumar from Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri) by 4,986 votes.

Congress leader Zubair Ahmad Chaudhary declared the winner by 10,642 votes from Ward 041-E Chauhan Banger. BJP finished at number two on four seats while it slipped to the third spot on Ward 041-E (Chauhan Banger).

Elections for 272 wards in three municipal corporations are due in 2022. Commenting on the results, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said people have now fed up with BJP's "misrule" in the MCD and are desperate to make AAP win the MCD.

"The people of Delhi once again voted in the name of work. Congratulations to all. People are now fed up with the misrule of the BJP for 15 years in the MCD. People are now desperate to form the Aam Aadmi Party government in the MCD as well," Kejriwal tweeted. AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the BJP will be wiped out in 2022 civic body polls.

"The people of Delhi have expressed their confidence in us. They are fed up with BJP and this election is an indication of that. In the 2022 Delhi municipal polls, BJP will be wiped out," Sisodia said. Polling on the MCD bypolls held in five wards -- Ward No 32N, (Rohini-C), Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in North Delhi and Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar) in East Delhi took place on Sunday at 327 polling stations while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Twenty-six candidates from BJP, Congress, AAP and other parties were in the fray. (ANI)

