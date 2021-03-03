Left Menu

Mayawati slams Uttar Pradesh govt over law and order situation in state

Even in such serious cases, the insensitive and negligence of government is unfortunate, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:06 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state, and accused it of adopting an insensitive attitude even in serious cases.

Every type of crime is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh and there is a very bad state of crime control, she charged.

''Everyone is concerned about painful and embarrassing incidents of Dalit and women harassment. Even in such serious cases, the insensitive and negligence of government is unfortunate,'' the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi. She also targeted the BJP government at the Centre over the issue of Dalit rights.

''Dalit oppression and murder of a man in Hathras and ruthless killing of a Dalit RTI activist in Gujarat prove that lives of Dalits, oppressed and women are not safe under the BJP government like in previous Congress regime. The government should immediately take notice of this,'' she added. Her remarks come in the backdrop of a 50-year-old man being shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district allegedly by a man accused of molesting the victim's daughter.PTI ABN DV DV

