Left Menu

Andhra BJP accuses 'conversion mafias' of illegally capturing holy site at Edlapadu

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has accused "conversion mafias" of illegally capturing a holy site at Edlapadu -- that is said to have borne the footprint of goddess Sita and a carving of Lord Narasimha -- to erect a Christian Cross at the site.

ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:32 IST
Andhra BJP accuses 'conversion mafias' of illegally capturing holy site at Edlapadu
While accusing state government, Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy shared several images from the site. . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has accused "conversion mafias" of illegally capturing a holy site at Edlapadu -- that is said to have borne the footprint of goddess Sita and a carving of Lord Narasimha -- to erect a Christian Cross at the site. The BJP leader claimed that the conversion mafia is creating havoc ever since Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in the state.

"In Edlapadu(Andhra Pradesh) a place where Sita Mata's footprint existed and carving of Lord Narasimhama was there is illegally captured by conversion mafias and an illegal cross built at that place. No place for Hindus in Andhra Pradesh under government, attacks on Hindu temples continues (sic)," Vishnu Vardhan Reddy had tweeted. BJP Andhra Pradesh co in-charge Sunil Deodhar, in a video message, claimed that the hillock has encroached.

"There was an ancient hill, and on that hill, there were the footprints of Goddess Sita. Hindus believe that they are the lotus feet of Goddess Sita, and they used to conduct weddings at that place. Slowly Christian people started going there and started saying that this land belongs to Mother Mary. And then they put one idol of Mother Mary," said Deodhar. "In last few months, slowly and steadily as there was a District Magistrate (DM) who was a Christian person who supported the conversion mafia and land mafia, they destroyed the lotus feet of Sita and they started constructing the cross. Last week they have installed a huge cross on that land."

He further said that the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers went to the local administration to protest and stop the construction of the cross. "They could stop it only for some time. The administration accepted that it is illegal. But they don't have the guts to destroy it. However, BJP is not going to leave. We will go ahead with the agitation unless and until the cross is removed from that place. And lotus feet of Goddess Sita and a temple of Goddess Sita should be constructed over there. BJP and our alliance partner JSP and all Hindu organisations will go ahead with the agitation," he said.

BJP Andhra Pradesh in-charge and Union Minister V Muraleedharan has made a series of tweets over the incident. "A grave mistake and an insult to the Hindu devotees. This place is revered for the presence of the sacred footprints of #SitaMaa and Lord Narasimha. This is a brazen attack on the religious beliefs of all Hindus. Government has to answer how such encroachments and incidents of desecration of idols and temples continue to happen in Andhra Pradesh. The opposition by locals and the protests by @BJP4Andhra & @friendsofrss have been deliberately ignored."

However, a Yedlapadu Police official said that the Narasimha temple and the cross recently constructed are two different hills and there is a distance of 500 meters between them. "During that time, the footprints of Goddess Sita were destroyed due to mining activity. Even the Narasimha temple was also on the verge of collapse, so the mining process was stopped in that area. There is no connection between the cross and the temple," Yedlapadu Sub Inspector Srihari told ANI over the phone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prickly problem: Taiwan says won't be beaten by China pineapple ban

Taiwan will not be beaten by Chinas ban on pineapple imports and will rally around its farmers to turn crisis into opportunity with new markets and more sales at home, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday, offering a defiant rebuke to B...

Fukushima chief: No need to extend decommissioning target

The head of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant says theres no need to extend the current target to finish its decommissioning in 30-40 years despite uncertainties about melted fuel inside the plants three reactors.Ten years after meltdowns...

UP: Man kills minor girl after failed rape bid, arrested

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a minor girl after a failed rape attempt, police said, adding that the victims body was exhumed from his house.The accused, identified as Harendra, was arrested from Shimla, ...

Dutch police: explosive "must have been placed" at coronavirus testing location

Dutch police on Wednesday said a coronavirus testing location appeared to have been intentionally targeted after an explosion went off before the site opened.The blast in the town of Bovenkarspel, north of the capital Amsterdam, shattered w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021