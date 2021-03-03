Left Menu

Budgets presented by SP were directionless: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Samajwadi Party SP on Wednesday for their previous state budgets, which he said were directionless.The Samajwadi Partys budgets were never welfare-oriented. It is the largest budget so far in the history of the state.The first paperless budget of Uttar Pradesh, which intends to make the state aatmanirbhar self-reliant as the finance minister put it, includes new schemes worth Rs 27,598.40 crore.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:53 IST
Budgets presented by SP were directionless: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday for their previous state budgets, which he said were ''directionless''.

''The Samajwadi Party's budgets were never welfare-oriented. The party had no agenda for development and no far-sighted vision,'' he said in the Assembly.

That was the reason why all sections of the society were annoyed with the party and vented their feelings at the time of voting, the chief minister added.

Intervening in the debate on the state budget for 2021-22 by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Adityanath said the provisions for farmers, youngsters and women in the document were lauded by various chambers of commerce like the CII, the FICCI, the ASSOCHAM and the PHDCCI.

''.... Same machinery, same source of income, everything same, I only changed the work culture,'' he said.

''In four years, we have transformed ourselves significantly,'' the chief minister said and asked the opposition to have patience till 2022, ''when we shall come back to power again'' to take Uttar Pradesh to greater heights.

Listing the achievements of his government in the last four years, Adityanath sought to poke fun at the opposition, saying, ''They only wanted to do so many things, but could not deliver. That is why people have ensured that they occupy the right place (opposition benches) that they deserve in the House.'' The Uttar Pradesh government presented the last budget of its current tenure last week with an outlay of Rs 5,50,270.78 crore. It is the largest budget so far in the history of the state.

The first paperless budget of Uttar Pradesh, which intends to make the state ''aatmanirbhar'' (self-reliant) as the finance minister put it, includes new schemes worth Rs 27,598.40 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prickly problem: Taiwan says won't be beaten by China pineapple ban

Taiwan will not be beaten by Chinas ban on pineapple imports and will rally around its farmers to turn crisis into opportunity with new markets and more sales at home, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday, offering a defiant rebuke to B...

Fukushima chief: No need to extend decommissioning target

The head of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant says theres no need to extend the current target to finish its decommissioning in 30-40 years despite uncertainties about melted fuel inside the plants three reactors.Ten years after meltdowns...

UP: Man kills minor girl after failed rape bid, arrested

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a minor girl after a failed rape attempt, police said, adding that the victims body was exhumed from his house.The accused, identified as Harendra, was arrested from Shimla, ...

Dutch police: explosive "must have been placed" at coronavirus testing location

Dutch police on Wednesday said a coronavirus testing location appeared to have been intentionally targeted after an explosion went off before the site opened.The blast in the town of Bovenkarspel, north of the capital Amsterdam, shattered w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021