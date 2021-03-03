Left Menu

Ex Cong MLA Lakshminarayanan shifts allegiance to AINRC

03-03-2021
Former Congress legislator K Lakshminarayanan joined the AINRC in the presence of former Chief Minister and party founder N Rangasamy here on Wednesday.

Lakshminarayanan represented the Raj Bhavan constituency in the territorial Assembly on Congress ticket.

He however quit the Congress and also the MLA post on February 21 just a day ahead of trust vote.

There was a spate of resignations by the then ruling Congress legislators and also by a legislator belonging to the DMK K Venkatesan culminating in the fall of Narayanasamy led Congress government at the fag end of its tenure on February 22.

Union Territory goes to Assembly polls on April 6 to elect thirty MLAs.

