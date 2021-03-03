Himachal Pradesh: Suspended Congress MLAs continue protest outside state Assembly
Five suspended Congress MLAs stage a protest on Wednesday for the third consecutive day outside Himachal Pradesh Assembly demanding revocation of their suspension.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:15 IST
Five suspended Congress MLAs stage a protest on Wednesday for the third consecutive day outside Himachal Pradesh Assembly demanding revocation of their suspension. An FIR was lodged against five MLAs after several opposition leaders on Friday protested outside Himachal Pradesh Governor's Bandaru Dattatraya office.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday morning suspended 5 MLAs - LoP Mukesh Agnihotri, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Satpal Raizada, Sunder Singh Thakur and Vinay Kumar till March 20 after Opposition leaders protested and tried to stop the Governor outside Assembly. In a bid to remain politically alive, the Congress leaders are desperately trying to find issues against the Himachal Pradesh government, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (ANI)
