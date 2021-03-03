Left Menu

Haryana govt only 'pretending' to give 75 pc reservation to locals in private jobs: Congress

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President Kumari Selja on Wednesday said the BJP-JJP government of Haryana is only "pretending" to give 75 per cent reservation to local youth in new jobs in the private sector in order to hide its failures.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:27 IST
Haryana govt only 'pretending' to give 75 pc reservation to locals in private jobs: Congress
Congress leader Kumari Selja (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President Kumari Selja on Wednesday said the BJP-JJP government of Haryana is only "pretending" to give 75 per cent reservation to local youth in new jobs in the private sector in order to hide its failures. She said that the ground reality is that there are no jobs in the private sector in the state.

"On the other hand, government recruitment are being halted and cancelled by this government under a conspiracy. Today, the youth of Haryana is frustrated and disappointed with the policies of this government. Due to the inefficiency of this government, the youth of the state is finding its future bleak," Selja said in a statement. Selja said that due to the failures of this government, many businesses in the state have been ruined and unemployment is increasing continuously.

"According to CMIE data, the unemployment rate of Haryana is highest in the entire country. There are no new jobs in the private sector, so how will the youth get employment. Today, the situation has become such that the jobs of those working for years are being snatched. 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs is being pretended by the government," she added. Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya has approved a bill that would provide 75 per cent reservation in the private sector jobs for the people of the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday.

The Haryana State Employment Of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, which was passed by the state assembly last year, will provide a quota for local people in private sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than Rs 50,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses PIL seeking action against Farooq Abdullah over his comments on Article 370

Observing that expression of views that are different from the opinion of the government cannot be termed as seditious, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL seeking action against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah over...

Under pressure, Scotland's Sturgeon defends handling of predecessor's case

Scotlands first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, defended herself on Wednesday against accusations by her predecessor that she acted illegally in a row that could scupper her campaign to lead Scotland to independence.Describing the feud with form...

Ethiopia frees workers with foreign media detained in Tigray, official says

Four Ethiopians working with foreign journalists in the northern Tigray region have been released without charges, an official and media outlets said on Wednesday.A reporter for the BBCs Tigrinya language service, Girmay Gebru, two translat...

Brazilian Marcelinho aims for first-ever ISL trophy

From spectacular goals to single-handedly winning matches, Brazilian forward Marcelinho has given fans a lot to savour in the Indian Super League but he is yet to win the elusive title.With ATK Mohun Bagan, a genuine contender for the title...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021