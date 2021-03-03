Left Menu

Girls stripped, forced to dance by cops;Maha govt orders probe

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:29 IST
Girls stripped, forced to dance by cops;Maha govt orders probe

The Maharashtra government has formed a four-member high-level committee to conduct a probe into an incident where girls were allegedly stripped and forced to dance by policemen at a hostel in Jalgaon, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

The minister made the announcement in the state Assembly after the issue was raised by opposition members.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar targeted the Maharashtra government, suggesting it was not serious over the issue.

According to media reports, some girls from a hostel in Jalgaon complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some girls were forced to strip and dance.

A video clip of the same has also surfaced.

''It is a very unfortunate incident. A four-member high-level committee of officials has been formed to conduct a probe into it..they have been asked to submit a report in two days. Action will be taken as per rules after the report is submitted,'' Deshmukh said.

Before the minister made the announcement, Mungantiwar said the incident is very serious.

He alleged the government was only taking note of such an incident and called for stricter action.

Replying to him, Deshmukh said, ''All information about the incident is being taken. The entire video recording and other documents are sought and statements are being recorded.'' Strict action will be taken as per rules after gathering all the information, he said.

Objecting to it, Mungantiwar said the police already have all the information about the incident.

''...if the police machinery is not going to take information after spending Rs 15,000 crore, why this government (is needed then)?'' the BJP leader said.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said there is a video clip (of the incident) and it would have been a different case had it been just a news report.

The video clip of a girl being forced to dance after stripping her is a serious matter, he said.

''Our expectation is that you take immediate action sensitively,'' the leader of opposition said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses PIL seeking action against Farooq Abdullah over his comments on Article 370

Observing that expression of views that are different from the opinion of the government cannot be termed as seditious, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL seeking action against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah over...

Under pressure, Scotland's Sturgeon defends handling of predecessor's case

Scotlands first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, defended herself on Wednesday against accusations by her predecessor that she acted illegally in a row that could scupper her campaign to lead Scotland to independence.Describing the feud with form...

Ethiopia frees workers with foreign media detained in Tigray, official says

Four Ethiopians working with foreign journalists in the northern Tigray region have been released without charges, an official and media outlets said on Wednesday.A reporter for the BBCs Tigrinya language service, Girmay Gebru, two translat...

Brazilian Marcelinho aims for first-ever ISL trophy

From spectacular goals to single-handedly winning matches, Brazilian forward Marcelinho has given fans a lot to savour in the Indian Super League but he is yet to win the elusive title.With ATK Mohun Bagan, a genuine contender for the title...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021