Sex tape case: K'taka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi's resigns, letter sent to Governor for approval

A day after a case was registered against him for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Wednesday tendered resignation from his post.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:43 IST
Karnataka's Major and Medium Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jarkiholi's resignation has been accepted by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and it has been sent to Governor Vajubhai Vala for approval.

A purported sex tape showed Karnataka's Major and Medium Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in a compromising position with a woman.

A purported sex tape showed Karnataka's Major and Medium Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in a compromising position with a woman. Jarkiholi in a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, said, "The allegation made on me is far from the truth. An investigation must be done on this issue. As fair investigation should take place, I am resigning on moral grounds. I request you to accept my resignation."

Karnataka Minister Jagadish Shettar said, "He (Ramesh Jarkiholi) has resigned. Nobody has given any statement or complaint. We have to make a decision." A case was registered against Jarkiholi on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

Addressing reporters, the complainant Dinesh Kallahalli, who is a social activist, said, "I have lodged a complaint with police, demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi." Denying the allegations, Jarkiholi had said that he will resign from politics if these allegations are proven true.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said, "I do not even know the woman and the complainant. I am going to meet my high command to convey a clarification about the alleged video. I was in Mysuru and I went to Chamundeshwari Temple. I do not even know about the video because I never spoke to that woman. I will resign from my MLA post and politics if these allegations are proven against me." (ANI)

