Left Menu

Deputy leader of opposition apologises for member's behaviour in Rajasthan Assembly

Devnani had entered the well of the House on Monday, raising the issue of ABVP workers being allegedly beaten up during a dharna in Jaipur following which Speaker CP Joshi had passed a resolution to bar him from House proceedings for the day and further until he apologises for his behaviour.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:44 IST
Deputy leader of opposition apologises for member's behaviour in Rajasthan Assembly

BJP legislators on Wednesday participated in proceedings of the Rajasthan Assembly after Deputy Leader of Opposition apologised for the behaviour of former minister Vasudev Devnani. Devnani had entered the well of the House on Monday, raising the issue of ABVP workers being allegedly beaten up during a dharna in Jaipur following which Speaker CP Joshi had passed a resolution to bar him from House proceedings for the day and further until he apologises for his behaviour. As soon as the House resumed, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said, ''We apologise if the Chair was hurt. We want the House to function. Devnani entered the well in anger, which was not right. If the Chair will not protect us then where will we go.'' Speaker Joshi said the behaviour of Devnani was wrong. He was raising issue when the Chair was giving ruling. This sets a wrong tradition and senior legislators should have objected to such behaviour. Following this, the Question Hour resumed. On Monday, BJP members had boycotted the House proceedings after the Speaker had passed a resolution to bar Devnani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin promises retaliation after U.S., EU sanctions over Navalny

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it would retaliate with reciprocal measures to sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union over Moscows treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. Speaking to reporters on a conference...

RPF constable dies trying to save woman from incoming train in UP's Kaushambi

A head constable of the Railway Protection Force RPF was killed after being hit by a train while trying to save a woman at Bharwari railway station in Kokhraj area here, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place on Tuesday night when...

Blatant violation of code of conduct: Kerala minister on ED probe against KIIFB

Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Wednesday accused the BJP-NDA government at the Centre of trying to destroy the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board KIIFB and thus scuttle the states development using the Enforcement Dire...

SC dismisses PIL seeking action against Farooq Abdullah over his comments on Article 370

Observing that expression of views that are different from the opinion of the government cannot be termed as seditious, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL seeking action against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021