Deputy leader of opposition apologises for member's behaviour in Rajasthan Assembly

BJP legislators on Wednesday participated in proceedings of the Rajasthan Assembly after Deputy Leader of Opposition apologised for the behaviour of former minister Vasudev Devnani. Devnani had entered the well of the House on Monday, raising the issue of ABVP workers being allegedly beaten up during a dharna in Jaipur following which Speaker CP Joshi had passed a resolution to bar him from House proceedings for the day and further until he apologises for his behaviour. As soon as the House resumed, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said, ''We apologise if the Chair was hurt. We want the House to function. Devnani entered the well in anger, which was not right. If the Chair will not protect us then where will we go.'' Speaker Joshi said the behaviour of Devnani was wrong. He was raising issue when the Chair was giving ruling. This sets a wrong tradition and senior legislators should have objected to such behaviour. Following this, the Question Hour resumed. On Monday, BJP members had boycotted the House proceedings after the Speaker had passed a resolution to bar Devnani.

