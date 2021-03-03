Left Menu

Prakash Javadekar lauds BJP's victory in Gujarat local body polls, says results 'very encouraging'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 15:03 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a press conference in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the Gujarat local body elections, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday applauded the party's efforts and said the results were "very encouraging". "Yesterday's results are very encouraging. Elections were held in 31 Zila Panchayats. In 2015, the Congress party won 22 Zila Panchayats while the BJP won nine. But this time, we won all 31 Zila Panchayats. Congress was wiped out," he said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

The minister further said that out of the total 976 seats, BJP won 368 in 2015, while this time, it has won 800, about 80 per cent of the total seats. He also mocked the Congress party for their poor performance, saying that while the BJP won 72 out of 81 municipalities, the Congress got only 1.

"In 18 municipalities, Congress could not get even a single seat, and could even not cross 10 seats in 52 municipalities," he added. Polling in 31 district panchayats, 231 taluka panchayats, 81 municipalities of Gujarat and by-elections of 23 municipalities and 3 taluka panchayats were held on Sunday.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

