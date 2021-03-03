Left Menu

Kremlin shrugs off impact of U.S./EU sanctions, but pledges retaliation

Regardless of their impact, Peskov warned that the sanctions would have a destructive effect on Russia's relationship with the United States and the European Union. Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, said late on Tuesday that the sanctions amounted to interference in Russia's internal affairs, and that Moscow would retaliate "but not necessarily symmetrically." Russian officials have not said when Moscow will announce its reciprocal measures. Navalny was arrested at a Moscow airport in January on his return from Germany following treatment for poisoning with what many Western countries say was a nerve agent.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:06 IST
Kremlin shrugs off impact of U.S./EU sanctions, but pledges retaliation

The Kremlin on Wednesday played down the impact of sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union over Moscow's treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, but said it would retaliate with reciprocal measures.

In President Joe Biden's most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin, the United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison Navalny with a nerve agent last year. Navalny, 44, fell ill on a flight in Siberia in August and was airlifted to Germany, where doctors concluded he had been poisoned with a nerve agent. The Kremlin has denied any role in his illness and said it has seen no proof he was poisoned.

Washington on Tuesday imposed sanctions against seven senior Russian officials and on 14 entities. The United States acted in concert with the EU, which imposed largely symbolic sanctions on four senior Russian officials.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would hit back in a way that best served its interests. "Of course it's impossible not to apply the principle of reciprocity," Peskov told reporters.

"We consider such decisions to be absurd, unjustified and most importantly, they have no effect or meaning," he said. "We can only regret this and express our bewilderment." However, Peskov said the U.S. sanctions would have no effect on the senior officials targeted because they are not allowed to travel outside Russia, own property abroad or hold foreign bank accounts anyway because of the sensitivity of their positions.

"This is practically a duplication of the restrictions these people face under Russian law, nothing more," Peskov said, adding that sanctions targeting the entities would have more of a material effect. Regardless of their impact, Peskov warned that the sanctions would have a destructive effect on Russia's relationship with the United States and the European Union.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, said late on Tuesday that the sanctions amounted to interference in Russia's internal affairs, and that Moscow would retaliate "but not necessarily symmetrically." Russian officials have not said when Moscow will announce its reciprocal measures.

Navalny was arrested at a Moscow airport in January on his return from Germany following treatment for poisoning with what many Western countries say was a nerve agent. He was jailed last month for violating parole on what he said were trumped-up charges, an assertion Russian authorities deny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya calls first vaccines 'bazookas', Rwanda secures Pfizer shots

Kenya received over a million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, while Rwanda said it was the first in Africa to secure shots from Pfizer, as efforts to inoculate the worlds poorest nations accelerated. With fewer resou...

Turkey not necessarily seeking return to F-35 project - defence industry chief

Turkey is not necessarily aiming to return to the U.S. F-35 fighter jet program from which it was removed over its purchase of Russian defense systems, the Turkish defense industry chief said on Wednesday. He said the primary goal was for T...

After flash floods, alternative Bailey bridge opened over Rishiganga in Uttarakhand

An alternative Bailey bridge has been built over Rishiganga to restore connectivity to 13 villages of Uttarakhands Chamoli district which had been cut off after a bridge was washed out in the devastating flash floods in the river on Februar...

UK says needs to work with international partners on travel restart

Britains aviation minister said that restarting travel after COVID-19 lockdowns needs to be done by countries working together and that the government hoped holidays would be allowed as soon as possible after May 17. This is likely to invol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021