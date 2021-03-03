Left Menu

BJP says AIADMK will decide on accommodating Sasikala, ruling party rules out scope

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:19 IST
BJP says AIADMK will decide on accommodating Sasikala, ruling party rules out scope

The BJP on Wednesday said the AIADMK would decide on accommodating V K Sasikala, confidante of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, in the ruling party- led alliance for the April 6 Assembly polls.

The AIADMK, in a quick reaction, ruled out accommodating her or her nephew TTV Dhinakaran led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam neither in the party or in the alliance led by it for the elections.

Saffron party's Tamil Nadu incharge and national general secretary, C T Ravi, when asked if his party wanted Sasikala to be in the AIADMK-led alliance and on Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly speaking to Chief Minister K Palaniswami about the mater, said,''only you are speculating.'' His party was part of the AIADMK-led alliance and whether to accommodate or not Sasikala and Dhinakaran would be decided by Tamil Nadu's ruling party, he said.

Both Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam knew the strengths and weaknesses of Sasikala and Dhinakaran and they would take a decision, he told reporters here.

Asked if there was any conflict with AIADMK over any matter connected to seat-sharing, Ravi said there was 'no conflict' adding discussion was on. ''We are strengthening the party in all 234 seats.'' AIADMK senior leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, when asked if the BJP recommended bringing Sasikala to the alliance led by his party and if there was any pressure on his party over it, he said, ''no one can force us.'' The BJP has never interfered in the AIADMK's internal affairs and a big rumour was doing the rounds as if the saffron party was pressuring his party on the matter, he said.

There is no scope '100 per cent' for Sasikala or AMMK joining the AIADMK or the alliance and this is the stand of the party, he asserted.

Party's ideology and electoral alliances were two different things and the AIADMK's stand is to keep Sasikala and AMMK at bay, he said.

On Dhinakarn stating that anti-DMK parties accepting AMMK's leadership were welcome for electoral alliance, he said it was a 'mockery.' Asked about Amit Shah reportedly broaching the subject of bringing Sasikala into the AIADMK-led front during his visit here days ago, Jayakumar said it was a 'myth.' PTI VGN ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya calls first vaccines 'bazookas', Rwanda secures Pfizer shots

Kenya received over a million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, while Rwanda said it was the first in Africa to secure shots from Pfizer, as efforts to inoculate the worlds poorest nations accelerated. With fewer resou...

Turkey not necessarily seeking return to F-35 project - defence industry chief

Turkey is not necessarily aiming to return to the U.S. F-35 fighter jet program from which it was removed over its purchase of Russian defense systems, the Turkish defense industry chief said on Wednesday. He said the primary goal was for T...

After flash floods, alternative Bailey bridge opened over Rishiganga in Uttarakhand

An alternative Bailey bridge has been built over Rishiganga to restore connectivity to 13 villages of Uttarakhands Chamoli district which had been cut off after a bridge was washed out in the devastating flash floods in the river on Februar...

UK says needs to work with international partners on travel restart

Britains aviation minister said that restarting travel after COVID-19 lockdowns needs to be done by countries working together and that the government hoped holidays would be allowed as soon as possible after May 17. This is likely to invol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021