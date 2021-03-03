Left Menu

V Ponraj, Abdul Kalam's scientific adviser appointed VP of Kamal Haasan's MNM

A month ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan inducted former President and scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's scientific adviser V Ponraj as the Vice President of his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Wednesday.

Former President APJ Abdul Kalam's scientific adviser joins Kamal Haasan's MNM (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A month ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan inducted former President and scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's scientific adviser V Ponraj as the Vice President of his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in the state. The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the elections in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Hassan's party MNM is also in the fray.

In December 2020, Hassan inducted former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Santhosh Babu, as the General Secretary of his MNM. Haasan had launched Makkal Needhi Maiam on February 21, 2018, in Madurai. (ANI)

