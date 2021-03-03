EU's Michel says EU united and firm over Russia sanctions related to Navalny

The President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Wednesday that the EU's sanctions over Moscow's treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny showed the EU was totally united in defending its interests.

The Kremlin earlier played down the impact of sanctions imposed by the United States and the EU but said it would retaliate with reciprocal measures.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)