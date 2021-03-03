West Bengal: Bidhannagar Mayor-in-Council Debasish Jana, three TMC councillors from Asansol join BJP
ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:00 IST
Bidhannagar Mayor-in-Council Debasish Jana and three Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillors from Asansol joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in Kolkata ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal. The four TMC leaders were inducted into BJP in presence of the party's state president Dilip Ghosh.
The developments come a day after TMC leader and former Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwari on Tuesday joined the BJP at a public meeting in Hooghly. The TMC and BJP have been at loggerheads ahead of the Assembly polls in Bengal. There has been an exodus of leaders from TMC to BJP in recent months.
Elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is set to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
