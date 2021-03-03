Left Menu

Former Hong Kong chief C.Y. Leung does not rule out return to post

"I'd do anything to serve Hong Kong well and to serve the country," said Leung, who was chief executive from 2012-2017 and is vice chairman of China's top political advisory body the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), when asked if he ruled out the possibility of returning to the post. "I've not been exactly sitting on my hands in the past three years," he said.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:11 IST
Former Hong Kong chief C.Y. Leung does not rule out return to post
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former Hong Kong Chief Executive C.Y. Leung, among the most vocal supporters of Beijing's moves to tighten control over the territory, did not rule out a return to his former post in an interview on Wednesday. "I'd do anything to serve Hong Kong well and to serve the country," said Leung, who was chief executive from 2012-2017 and is vice chairman of China's top political advisory body the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), when asked if he ruled out the possibility of returning to the post.

"I've not been exactly sitting on my hands in the past three years," he said. Asked if he is open to running for - or being selected as - Hong Kong's next chief executive, Leung listed the position's requirements: a Chinese citizen at least 40 years old who has lived in Hong Kong for more then 20 years.

"So, I am among millions of Hong Kong people who are eligible," Leung said during a video interview in Beijing, where the CPPCC gathers for its annual meeting starting on Thursday, alongside the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC), or parliament. POTENTIAL SUCCESSOR

Leung, 66, has long been tipped in Hong Kong political and business circles as a potential successor to current leader Carrie Lam, given his continued high profile and the surprise of his announcement in late 2016 that he would not stand for a second term for family reasons. Lam's five-year term expires in March 2022.

Leung declined to give details on potential changes to Hong Kong's electoral system, which the NPC is expected to consider. "It's very likely that if we do not do anything to the election system, our elections may end up with disloyal and unpatriotic members of the legislature," and even as chief executive, he said.

Lam's tenure has been marked by turmoil. Hong Kong was rocked by months of anti-government protests in 2019, leading Beijing to impose sweeping national security legislation last year that has crippled the pro-democracy opposition in the city.

Last year, Leung and his predecessor, Tung Chee-hwa, formed the Hong Kong Coalition, an organization of establishment figures focused on reviving the city's economy and resolving its political crisis. Leung also believes the current practice of choosing the chief executive, now elected by a 1,200-member committee, is not set in stone.

He cited Article 45 of Hong Kong's Basic Law to say that the chief executive could be elected - or selected through consultation. "The likelihood is that we will use election, but with selection as possible fallback," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Review cases registered under UAPA, PSA: Tarigami

The CPIM on Wednesday alleged misuse of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA and Public Safety Act PSA in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded a review of cases registered under these stringent laws.CPI M leader M Y Tarigami also expressed con...

Budget session of Karnataka legislature to begin on Thursday

The budget session of Karnataka legislature beginning Thursday is expected to be stormy with issues, including demands for better reservation by various communities and allegations of sexual harassment against a Minister who quit set to dom...

Food trucks park for free in Bahrain mall to ease COVID-19 finances

A mall in Bahrain has been letting food trucks and stalls feeling the financial pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic use its car park for free in an effort to boost local businesses. Al Aali Mall, in the capital Manama, has removed outdoor foo...

Hockey Haryana gears up to host 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship

Hockey Haryana is getting ready to host the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021, which will be held from March 17 to 25 in Uchana, Jind district. The event commences shortly after the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Wom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021