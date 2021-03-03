Left Menu

PM photo on COVID vaccine certificates violates poll code, TMC tells EC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:29 IST
PM photo on COVID vaccine certificates violates poll code, TMC tells EC

A delegation of TMC leaders on Wednesday met Election Commission officials here and alleged that the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo on advertisements of various central schemes and the COVID vaccination certificates, distributed by the Union health ministry, violated the model code of conduct.

The ruling party in West Bengal termed it as a ''blatant misuse of official machinery'' and sought the intervention of the poll panel to remove hoardings advertising central government schemes with images of Modi at petrol pumps, state minister Firhad Hakim said after meeting the EC officials.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi happens to be the star campaigner of the BJP in this assembly elections. As a politician, he is seeking support for his party during rallies. In this situation, using his photo in vaccination certificates is akin to influencing voters and violates the model code of conduct.

''We have sought the EC's intervention to remove his photo in hoardings promoting central schemes at petrol pumps,'' Hakim said.

The minister called on the EC officials a day after TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien alleged that the PM photos have been used on the COVID-19 vaccination certificates even after the announcement of poll dates.

''Elections declared. PM photo still brazenly appearing on #COVID19 documents. Trinamool @AITCofficial taking this up strongly with Election Commission @ECISVEEP,'' he said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Reacting to these allegations, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh termed it as ''baseless'' and said the vaccination drive had started before the announcement of the election dates.

''If a government project starts before the declaration of an election, it may continue in the same form. At petrol pumps, hoardings are advertising several welfare projects of the Centre. These are put up on private land,'' Ghosh said.

He also said the EC would take a call on the issue.

Elections in Bengal will be held in eight phases, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Review cases registered under UAPA, PSA: Tarigami

The CPIM on Wednesday alleged misuse of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA and Public Safety Act PSA in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded a review of cases registered under these stringent laws.CPI M leader M Y Tarigami also expressed con...

Budget session of Karnataka legislature to begin on Thursday

The budget session of Karnataka legislature beginning Thursday is expected to be stormy with issues, including demands for better reservation by various communities and allegations of sexual harassment against a Minister who quit set to dom...

Food trucks park for free in Bahrain mall to ease COVID-19 finances

A mall in Bahrain has been letting food trucks and stalls feeling the financial pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic use its car park for free in an effort to boost local businesses. Al Aali Mall, in the capital Manama, has removed outdoor foo...

Hockey Haryana gears up to host 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship

Hockey Haryana is getting ready to host the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021, which will be held from March 17 to 25 in Uchana, Jind district. The event commences shortly after the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Wom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021