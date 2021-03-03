Budgets presented by SP were directionless: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday for their previous state budgets, which he said were ''directionless''.

''The Samajwadi Party's budgets were never welfare-oriented. The party had no agenda for development and no far-sighted vision,'' he said in the Assembly.

Advertisement

That was the reason why all sections of the society were annoyed with it and vented their feelings at the time of voting, the chief minister added.

Intervening in the debate on the state budget for 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Adityanath said the provisions for farmers, youngsters and women in the document were lauded by various chambers of commerce like the CII, the FICCI, the ASSOCHAM and the PHDCCI.

''.... Same machinery, same source of income, everything was the same, I only changed the work culture,'' he said.

''In four years, we have transformed ourselves significantly,'' the chief minister said and asked the opposition to have patience till 2022, ''when we shall come back to power again'' to take Uttar Pradesh to greater heights.

Sharpening his attack on the SP, he said, ''When I started going to the Chief Minister's Office, do you know what was the plight of the Shastri Bhavan? I asked the staff there whether the previous chief ministers used to visit Shastri Bhavan or not. Everyone was silent. Then someone said, occasionally. I asked what does occasionally mean? To this he said once or twice a year.'' ''If the chief minister goes to his office once or twice a year, then the state is bound to fail. There were some people, who used to go to a cabinet meeting for 10 minutes. And then they used to dream big that they would transform Uttar Pradesh into Europe, but there was no roadmap. Schemes were announced but only for themselves and their families. The ambit was never expanded,'' Adityanath said.

Hitting out at the SP over its election manifesto, he said, ''Only declarations (ghoshna) were made one after the other and nothing was done for the state. We came up with a 'sankalp patra' and took the pledge to implement it. The resolve is not for ourselves, but for the welfare of the nation and the public. The Leader of Opposition does not want to speak about public welfare as it is not on his agenda.'' To this, Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary said ''sankalp'' (resolve) is for self, while ''ghoshna'' is for the public.

Countering this, Adityanath said the SP's ''ghoshna'' is only for one family.

Listing the achievements of his government in the last four years, the chief minister sought to poke fun at the opposition, saying, ''They only wanted to do so many things, but could not deliver. That is why people have ensured that they occupy the right place (opposition benches) that they deserve in the House.'' The Uttar Pradesh government presented the last budget of its current tenure last week with an outlay of Rs 5,50,270.78 crore. It is the largest budget so far in the history of the state.

The first paperless budget of Uttar Pradesh, which intends to make the state ''aatmanirbhar'' (self-reliant) as the finance minister put it, includes new schemes worth Rs 27,598.40 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)