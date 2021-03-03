Congress appoints TS Singh Deo as party observer for upcoming Tripura Tribal Area District Council polls

Left Menu

Congress on Wednesday appointed Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo as senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for overseeing election campaign management and coordination in Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council election in Tripura.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:20 IST
Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress on Wednesday appointed Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo as senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for overseeing election campaign management and coordination in Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council election in Tripura. "Congress President has appointed TS Singh Deo as senior AICC observer for overseeing Election Campaign Management and Coordination in the upcoming Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections in Tripura with immediate effect," read a press statement from the AICC.

Deo is presently the Health Minister of Chhattisgarh. Polling to the 30-member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) will be held on April 4, according to the State Election Commission.

The last date for submission of nominations is March 12, while the documents will be scrutinised on March 15. Candidates can withdraw their nominations on March 17. The counting of votes will take place on April 8.

The term of the council expired on May 17, 2020, but the election was deferred by the State Election Commission due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

