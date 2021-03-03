Left Menu

Congress, NCP slam Centre over I-T raids on Kashyap, Taapsee

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:22 IST
Congress, NCP slam Centre over I-T raids on Kashyap, Taapsee

Maharashtra ruling allies Congress and the NCP on Wednesday criticised the Income Tax raids on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu, and termed the action as an attempt to suppress the voices of those who speak against the Modi government and put forth ''facts''.

State minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said central agencies are being used to target those who take a stand against the BJP-led NDA government.

His cabinet colleague Ashok Chavan of the Congress said the raids are the Centre's way to pressurise people who put forth ''facts'' so that they do not speak up.

''Central agencies like the ED, CBI and Income Tax are being used to target those who take an anti-government stand and speak against the policies of the regime,'' Malik told reporters outside Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai.

''The premises of Anurag Kashyap and Pannu have been raided. Both were raising their voices against the Modi government. This action has been carried out to suppress their voices,'' said Malik.

Interacting with media persons separately outside Vidhan Bhavan, PWD Minister Chavan said the raids are not something new.

This is not new. We have been seeing this as happening often. Those who put forth facts are being pressurised in this way so that they dont speak up, Chavan said while replying to a question.

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided premises linked to filmmakers, including Kashyap, who launched the now dissolved production house Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhashish Sarkar, and Pannu, officials said.

The searches were being carried out in over 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, they said.

The action is part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018, and its then promoters Kashyap, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Vikas Bahl and producer-distributor Madhu Mantena, they said.

Sources said some inter-linked transactions between the entities searched are under the scanner of the department and the raids are aimed at gathering more evidence to further probe tax evasion allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Review cases registered under UAPA, PSA: Tarigami

The CPIM on Wednesday alleged misuse of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA and Public Safety Act PSA in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded a review of cases registered under these stringent laws.CPI M leader M Y Tarigami also expressed con...

Budget session of Karnataka legislature to begin on Thursday

The budget session of Karnataka legislature beginning Thursday is expected to be stormy with issues, including demands for better reservation by various communities and allegations of sexual harassment against a Minister who quit set to dom...

Food trucks park for free in Bahrain mall to ease COVID-19 finances

A mall in Bahrain has been letting food trucks and stalls feeling the financial pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic use its car park for free in an effort to boost local businesses. Al Aali Mall, in the capital Manama, has removed outdoor foo...

Hockey Haryana gears up to host 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship

Hockey Haryana is getting ready to host the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021, which will be held from March 17 to 25 in Uchana, Jind district. The event commences shortly after the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Wom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021