Kejriwal says victory in bypolls an indication of outcome of civic elections next year, attacks BJP-ruled MCDs

Buoyed by the AAP's victory in four out of five wards in municipal bypolls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said it showed the faith of the people in his government's work, including for improvement in schools, hospitals, power and water supply.

Kejriwal also took a dig at the BJP for losing on the five seats including the one it was holding, saying it was an indication of the outcome of the civic body polls next year. ''The zero obtained by BJP showed people rejected corruption and theft at MCD ruled by it and the politics of violence they practiced by vandalism at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence and DJB office,'' he said.

''The results are an indication of what kind of outcome are expected next year in civic body polls. We are waiting for it and would make the city neat and clean,'' Kejriwal said in an address at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office on DDU Marg where he celebrated the victory with party workers.

He claimed that the people of Delhi have rejected and defeated the BJP due to its ''incompetence'' in the MCD and want a change.

''In 2015 elections, we got 67 out of 70 seats, and in 2020, we got 62 out of 70 seats. After six years, the people of Delhi have again shown their faith in us and they want us to continue the way we are working,'' he asserted.

The BJP has been ruling the municipal corporations since 2007 and has come under a sharp attack from the AAP in the run up to civic body polls in 2022.

''The full form of the MCD is the Most Corrupt Department, and people do not want this corruption. They want the MCD to function as effectively as the Delhi government,'' Kejriwal said.

The AAP won four of the five wards where bypolls were held on February 28. It lost Chauhan Bangar ward to the Congress while wresting Shalimar Bagh North from the BJP.

It retained Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Rohini-C wards it had won in 2017 municipal polls.

''If someone asks about the achievements of AAP, people from across the country will tell you how we have improved schools, hospitals, electricity, water, and roads. The people of Delhi have again shown their faith in us and they want us to continue the way we are working,'' Kejriwal said.

The chief minister also tweeted, ''The people of Delhi once again voted in the name of work. Congratulations to all. The public has been perturbed by the 15-year BJP's misrule in the MCD. People are now desperate to form the Aam Aadmi Party government in the MCD as well.'' Referring to the recent BJP campaign of putting up hoardings and banners across the city to demand Rs 13000 crore for municipal corporations, Kejriwal said people did not like it.

''The Delhi government has given all the funds as mentioned in the Constitution. The public has realized that the BJP needs more money to do more corruption,'' he said.

Kejriwal claimed his government did not receive any ''help'' from the Centre yet it paid salaries to its employees while the BJP-ruled MCDs demanded more funds even without paying salaries to their employees.

''If someone asks what the BJP has done in the MCD in the last 15 years, they cannot count even a single task that has been fulfilled. They have only done corruption, made Delhi dirtier with garbage,'' he charged. Kejriwal congratulated the four winners of the bypolls and advised them to work honestly, maintain the trust of the people and ensure cleanliness in their wards. ''If you do that, we will win the MCD elections again in 2022. It pains to see the dirt and garbage on roads and lanes in Delhi. This is the only thing left for us to do since we have worked on everything else,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)