World News Roundup: US House Democrats urge Biden to revert to Obama-era; Rockets to ease COVID-19 curbs and more

Exclusive: U.S. House Democrats urge Biden to revert to Obama-era Cuba detente

Eighty U.S. House of Representatives Democrats urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to repeal Donald Trump's "cruel" sanctions on Cuba and renew engagement, an early sign of support in Congress for easing the clamp-down on the Communist-run country. In a letter to Biden seen by Reuters they urged the Democratic president to sign an executive order "without delay" to end restrictions on travel and remittances, noting that well over half of Cubans depend on the latter.

Rockets land at Iraqi air base hosting U.S. forces

At least 10 rockets landed on Wednesday at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base that hosts United States, coalition and Iraqi forces, the Iraqi military said. It was the second rocket attack in Iraq this month and came two days before Pope Francis is due to visit the country.

Germany to ease COVID-19 curbs, ramp up vaccinations

German authorities are expected on Wednesday to announce a gradual easing of coronavirus curbs, seeking a balance between the needs of public health and the economy as the country also moves to speed up a sluggish vaccination campaign. With elections looming, Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders are under rising pressure to set out plans to restore normal activities after four months of lockdown.

Yemen's Houthis say U.S. is prolonging war by imposing sanctions: TV

Yemen's Houthis said on Wednesday the United States' sanctions on two of their commanders are proof that it is prolonging the war and making the humanitarian crisis worse, the Iran-aligned group's al-Masirah TV channel reported. "America is condemning itself and confirming that it is not thinking about stopping the aggression (..) and that it stands behind the prolongation of the war and the exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis," said a Houthi official, Mohammed Abdulsalam, according to the TV.

As U.S. interview nears, Meghan and Harry won't tango with UK tabloids

Britain's Prince Harry and American wife Meghan decided long ago they would not play the traditional royal media "game", and on Sunday they depart from the norms of engagement again with an in-depth interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey. Smarting from sometimes critical tabloid headlines and press intrusion in Britain, they have already announced they will step down from official duties, move to California with young son Archie and cut off contact with Britain's biggest tabloids.

Myanmar security forces shoot dead nine anti-coup protesters despite calls for restraint

Myanmar security forces opened fire on protests against military rule on Wednesday, killing nine people, witnesses and media reported, a day after neighbouring countries called for restraint and offered to help Myanmar resolve the crisis. The security forces resorted to live fire with little warning in several towns and cities, witnesses said, as the junta appeared more determined than ever to stamp out protests against the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Pope says he must go to Iraq because people cannot be let down

Pope Francis said on Wednesday he is going to Iraq, where his predecessor John Paul was not allowed to go in 2000, because "the people cannot be let down for a second time." Speaking at the end of his general audience, Francis, who is due to start the risky trip in Baghdad on Friday, asked for prayers so that the visit "can take place in the best possible way and bring about the desired fruits".

Cyprus to lift veil of secrecy with register of company owners

Cyprus plans to launch a register in coming months identifying the owners of thousands of companies on the island, lifting a veil of secrecy on opaque and complex corporate structures that campaigners say can help criminals seeking to hide their loot. Details of thousands of companies domiciled on the island, many thought to have Russian links, will be collected from March 16 to be entered in a so-called Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) register.

Islamic State says it killed female media workers in east Afghanistan

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed three female media workers in eastern Afghanistan. The militant group, which has a presence in Afghanistan, said its fighters had targeted the three female employees of a television station in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Tuesday evening, according to the SITE Intelligence group.

Kremlin shrugs off impact of U.S./EU sanctions, but pledges retaliation

The Kremlin on Wednesday played down the impact of sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union over Moscow's treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, but said it would retaliate with reciprocal measures. In President Joe Biden's most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin, the United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison Navalny with a nerve agent last year.

