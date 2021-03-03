America looking at the world with 'fresh eyes': Blinken lays out foreign policy priorities

Asserting that America is looking at the world with ''fresh eyes'', US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his first major foreign policy speech on Wednesday plans to spell out eight aspects of how American diplomacy will carry out the strategy of President Joe Biden.

Prominent among them being its plan to restore America's global leadership, engage the world, renew democracy, contain COVID-19 pandemic and tackle climate change.

''We’re not simply picking up where we left off. We’re looking at the world with fresh eyes,'' Blinken will say, according to the excerpts of his speech released by the State Department.

In his first major foreign policy address as president last month, Biden said that America cannot afford to be absent any longer on the world stage.

Declaring that ''America is back,'' Biden said that his administration will ''repair'' the country's strained relations with its allies during the previous Donald Trump administration and engage with the world once again.

''Our friends are glad that we are back, because America is uniquely capable of bringing countries together to solve problems no country can solve on its own. The world does not organise itself. When we pull back, one of two things often happens: either another country tries to take our place, but not in a way that advances our interests and values,'' Blinken will say in his speech.

''Or, maybe just as bad, no one steps up – and then we get chaos and all the dangers it creates. Either way, it's not good for America,'' he will say.

''We need countries to cooperate, now more than ever. Not one global challenge that affects your lives can be met by any nation acting alone – not even one as powerful as the US. There is no wall high enough or strong enough to hold back the changes transforming our world,'' he will say, signalling to the world that America is back after four years in which former president Trump pressed an 'America First' mantra.

Observing that President Biden has pledged to lead with diplomacy, because it's the best way to deal with today’s challenges, Blinken will say at the same time, the US will make sure that it continue to have the world’s most powerful armed forces.

''Our ability to be effective diplomats depends in no small measure on the strength of our military,” he will say.

''In everything we do, we’ll look not only to make progress on short term problems, but also to address their root causes and lay the groundwork for our long-term strength. As the President says, to not only build back, but build back better,” he will say.

The Biden administration has already announced that the US would keep its troops in Germany, which Trump had suggested pulling out, and increase the number of refugees the country would accept from the world's trouble spots to 125,000 annually, a figure his predecessor had cut to 18,000. It has also announced to end the support for the Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen.

According to Blinken, the first step will be to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen global health security.

Secondly, America will turn around the economic crisis and build a more stable, inclusive global economy.

As the third aspect, America will ''renew democracy, because it’s under threat,” Blinken will say.

''The more we and all democracies can show the world that we can deliver – not only for our people, but also for each other – the more we can refute the lie that authoritarian countries love to tell – that theirs is the better way to meet people’s fundamental needs and hopes. It’s on us to prove them wrong,'' he will say.

Reiterating that the US will use the power of its example, he will say that the Biden administration will encourage others to make key reforms, overturn bad laws, fight corruption, and stop unjust practices.

''We will incentivise democratic behaviour. But we will not promote democracy through costly military interventions or by attempting to overthrow authoritarian regimes by force...,'' he will say.

Fourthly, the US will work to create a humane and effective immigration system, Blinken will say, adding that the US will work closely with other countries – especially its neighbours – to find real solutions to the crisis, bring stability to the region, and build shared prosperity.

''Fifth, we will revitalise our ties with our allies and partners. Our alliances are what the military calls force multipliers. They’re our unique asset. So we are making a big push right now to reconnect with our friends and allies – and to reinvent partnerships that were built years ago,'' he will say.

The US will be clear that real partnership means carrying burdens together – everyone doing their part, not just itself, he will say.

As the sixth aspect, America will tackle the climate crisis and drive a green energy revolution, Blinken will say, observing that the climate crisis is endangering all and the US cannot fix it alone.

''Seventh, we will secure our leadership in technology...The world’s leading powers are racing to develop and deploy new technologies, like artificial intelligence and quantum computing, that could shape everything about our lives, from where we get energy, to how we do our jobs, to how wars are fought,” he will say.

''And eighth, we will manage the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century: our relationship with China,'' Blinken will say, observing that China is the only country with the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to seriously challenge the stable and open international system.

