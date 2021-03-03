Left Menu

US will engage China from position of strength: Blinken will say in foreign policy speech

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:37 IST
US will engage China from position of strength: Blinken will say in foreign policy speech

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his first major foreign policy speech on Wednesday would describe the US' relationship with China as the ''biggest geopolitical test'' of the 21st century and say that Washington will engage Beijing from a position of strength.

In his speech, Blinken would spell out eight aspects of how American diplomacy will carry out the strategy of President Joe Biden, including plans to restore America's global leadership.

''We will manage the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century: our relationship with China,'' Blinken will say, according to the excerpts of his speech released by the State Department.

''China is the only country with the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to seriously challenge the stable and open international system – all the rules, values, and relationships that make the world work the way we want it to,'' Blinken will say.

Asserting that the US relationship with China will be competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be and adversarial when it must be, the top diplomat will say that the US will engage China from a position of strength.

''That requires working with allies and partners, not denigrating them. It requires engaging in diplomacy and in international organizations, because where we have pulled back, China has filled in,'' he will say.

During his tenure, former president Donald Trump, a Republican, pushed aggressively on all aspects of US-China ties, including with his relentless trade war, challenging China’s military hold on the disputed South China Sea, its constant threats to Taiwan, the mass detention of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, branding coronavirus as “China virus” after it emerged from Wuhan in December 2019 and the Tibet issue.

Blinken has said that president Trump was right to take a tougher approach on China.

''It requires standing up for our values when human rights are abused in Xinjiang or when democracy is trampled in Hong Kong, because if we don’t, China will act with even greater impunity. And it means investing in American workers, companies, and technologies, and insisting on a level playing field, because when we do, we can out-compete anyone,'' Blinken will say.

President Biden in his foreign policy address had described China as the “most serious competitor” to the US and vowed to confront Beijing on various fronts, including human rights, intellectual property and economic policy.

Trump's four years in power are regarded as the worst phase in China-US relations as the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) headed by President Xi Jinping struggled to deal with what Chinese officials say was the most elusive and unpredictable American leader ever.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian pound hits new low in contagion from neighboring Lebanon's currency crisis

The Syrian pound fell to a record low on the black market on Wednesday, hit by the ripple effect of currency woes in neighboring Lebanon with which it has extensive business and banking ties, dealers and bankers said.Traders said it cost cl...

Babar and Nabi lift Karachi to 6-wicket win over Peshawar

Babar Azam and Mohammad Nabis century stand lifted Karachi Kings to a six-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday in yet another successful chase in the Pakistan Super League.Babar made an unbeaten 77 and Nabi scored 67 off 35 balls...

Private Delhi school teachers, staff protest over non-payment of full salaries

Teachers and staff of the Summer Fields School here have staged a protest against alleged non-payment of full salaries and arrears.In a statement, the teachers and staff of the school claimed they have been working with 50 per cent of their...

Weeks after storms, water crisis continues in Mississippi

Frustrations are mounting in Mississippis largest city, more than two weeks since winter storms and freezing weather ravaged the citys water system knocking out water for drinking and making it impossible for many to even flush their toile...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021