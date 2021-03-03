Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:41 IST
Congress appoints T S Singh Deo as observer for Tripura council election

The Congress on Wednesday appointed Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo as the AICC observer for the upcoming Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections in Tripura.

The elections to the 30-member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) will be held on April 4 and counting of votes will take place on April 8.

''Congress President has appointed T S Singh Deo as senior AICC observer for overseeing election campaign management and coordination in the upcoming Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections in Tripura with immediate effect,'' an official statement said.

The last date for submission of nominations is March 12, while the documents will be scrutinised on March 15 and the last date for withdrawal of the nominations is March 17, the State Election Commission said.

The term of the council expired on May 17 last year, but the election was deferred by the State Election Commission due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two seats in the 30-member council are nominated by the governor. A total of 8,65,041 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

The TTAADC covers an area of 7,132.56 sq km, which is two-thirds of Tripura's territory and is home to tribals, who form around one-third of the state's population.

