Lebanese president asks central bank to investigate currency tumble

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:50 IST
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday he had asked the central bank governor for an inquiry into the reasons behind the country's latest currency tumble.

The collapse of the Lebanese pound, which fell to 10,000 to the dollar on Tuesday, sent protesters blocking roads across Lebanon.

"President Aoun has asked the central bank governor to hand the results of the investigation to the public prosecutor," a statement posted on the official Twitter account of the president said. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

