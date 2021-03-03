Left Menu

PTI | Khandwa/Burhanpur | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:32 IST
BJP MP Chauhan cremated; medical college to be named after him

The government medical college in Khandwa and the district hospital in Burhanpur town in Madhya Pradesh will be named after the late BJP Lok Sabha MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Wednesday.

The 69-year-old Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa died on Monday night in a hospital at Gurugram and his last rites took place at Shahpur town in Burhanpur district on Wednesday in the presence of senior BJP leaders and ministers.

The government medical college (in Khandwa) and the district hospital in Burhanpur town (which is part of Khandwa Lok Sabha seat) will be named after the late MP.

''Also, a statue of the late leader will come up in Shahpur town and the local municipality building and a sugarcane research centre will be named after him,'' the chief minister said after attending the funeral.

Earlier, a large number of people attended the funeral of the veteran BJP leader, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Khandwa for six terms.

His son Harshwardhan lit the funeral pyre as people raised slogans like 'Long Live Nandu Bhaiya' in the honour of the departed leader.

Besides the CM, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Prahlad Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and MP Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam were present when the last rites were performed.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma, a number of state ministers, including Vijay Shah, Kamal Patel, Tulsiram Silawat, Mohan Yadav and Arvind Singh Bhadoria, were also present.

People from border areas of neighbouring Maharashtra also attended the funeral of the BJP leader.

