Left Menu

Guj: BJP misses chance to head two local bodies due to quota

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:46 IST
Guj: BJP misses chance to head two local bodies due to quota

The BJP, which recorded a massive victory in the local body polls in Gujarat, will not be able to head two local bodies in the state despite win due to reservation in allotment of offices of the president of taluka and district panchayats, officials said on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will get to head a taluka panchayat body due to reservation.

Since the seat of the president of Jesar taluka panchayat in Bhavnagar district is reserved for Scheduled Caste, the only SC candidate out of 16 who have won from there belongs to the AAP, which is why he will be made its president, the officials said.

Similarly, despite the BJP winning the Ahmedabad district panchayat body with an overwhelming majority of 30 seats out of 34, the president will still be from the Congress which won only four seats, as the office of the president is reserved for a Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidate.

The only ST candidate is from the Congress.

Results for municipalities, district and taluka panchayats in Gujarat were declared on Tuesday.

The BJP won clear majority in all 31 district panchayats as well as in 196 out of 231 taluka panchayats and 74 out of 81 municipalities.

Out of the 16 seats in Jesar taluka panchayat body, AAP won three, Congress one, and BJP gained a clear majority with 12 seats.

But since the seat of the president is reserved for an SCcandidate, AAP's Atul Naiyaran is the only one qualified for the post since he is from that category, AAP spokesperson Tuli Banerjee said.

Bhavnagar Collector Gaurang Makwana confirmed that the office of the taluka panchayat president in Jesar is reserved for the SC category.

Ahmedabad Collector Sandip Sangle also confirmed that the post of the president of Ahmedabad district panchayat is reserved for an ST candidate.

Congress' Parul Padhar from Shahpur in Ahmedabad is the only candidate from the ST category, which is why she is qualified to become the president, said the party.

The Congress, the main opposition party in the state, won a clear majority in only one municipality and 18 taluka panchayats in the state, while AIMIM and the AAP also made their presence felt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Biotech's corona vaccine 81% effective

Bharat Biotechs vaccine, whose emergency use approval before finishing final stage testing had triggered a row, has shown an 81 per cent efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in an interim analysis of the advanced clinical trial, the ...

Weeks after storms, water crisis continues in Mississippi

Frustrations are mounting in Mississippis largest city, more than two weeks since winter storms and freezing weather ravaged the citys water system knocking out water for drinking and making it impossible for many to even flush their toile...

Syrian pound hits new low in contagion from neighboring Lebanon's currency crisis

The Syrian pound fell to a record low on the black market on Wednesday, hit by the ripple effect of currency woes in neighboring Lebanon with which it has extensive business and banking ties, dealers and bankers said.Traders said it cost cl...

Senegal opposition leader arrested as supporters clash with police

Senegals main opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, was arrested on Wednesday after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police in the capital while protesting a rape accusation against him. An employee at a beauty salon accused Sonko, who f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021