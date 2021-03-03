Left Menu

BJP, allies likely to finalise Assam seat-sharing by tonight; meet underway at Shah's residence

The BJP, which had won 60 seats in 2016, will contest the rest of the constituencies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:05 IST
The BJP and its two Assam allies -- the AGP and the UPPL -- are expected to finalise by tonight their seat-sharing pact for the Assam assembly polls, with top leaders of the three parties meeting at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here, sources said.

BJP President J P Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the state’s BJP chief Ranjit Dass, AGP President and state minister Atul Bora, UPPL chief Pramod Boro, BJP leader and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are also in the meeting to finalise the number of seats to be contested by each party.

''The seat sharing arrangements of the three parties is likely to be finalised tonight,'' a source said.

While the AGP, which won 14 constituencies in the 2016 assembly elections, may get around 22 seats to contest, the UPPL, which is a new partner of the BJP and does not have any MLA now, is expected to get around 12 seats to contest, the sources said. The BJP, which had won 60 seats in 2016, will contest the rest of the constituencies. Assam has 126 assembly constituencies.

After the joint meeting, the BJP leaders are expected to meet separately at the residence of Nadda to scrutinise the list of candidates for the polls in Assam.

The BJP Central Election Committee, comprising top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is likely to meet on Thursday to approve the first list of candidates.

The three-phased Assam assembly polls will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. In the first phase, 47 constituencies will go for polls, in the second phase, polling will be held in 39 constituencies and in the third phase, polling will be held in 40 constituencies.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is March 9, the last date for filing nominations for the second phase is March 12 and the last date for filing nominations for the third phase is March 19.

While chief minister Sonowal's Majuli and AGP president Bora's Bokakhat constituencies will go for polling in the first phase, minister Sarma's Jalukbari and Assam BJP chief Dass' current seat Sarbhog will go for polling in the third phase.

The UPPL president Boro is the chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, an autonomous body created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, comprising the Bodo tribal dominated areas of Assam.

