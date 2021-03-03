GFP demands full-time guv for Goa to raise issues about govt

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Wednesday demanded a full-time governor for the coastal state, claiming that there is no mechanism to complain about the state government's practices in the absence of a full-time person in office.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is currently holding the additional charge of Goa.

During a press conference, GFP president Vijai Sardesai accused the state government of acting in an autocratic manner and compromising with the democratic interest of the state.

The recent reservation of wards for the municipal elections and the High Court order setting aside the reservation process reflects the way BJP and its government are trying to hijack the polls, Sardesai alleged.

The GFP leader also pointed out that state election commissioner C R Garg is also holding charge as the state law secretary, which compromises the neutrality of the post.

In the absence of a full-time governor, there is no mechanism in place to appeal against the ''unjust'' actions of the state government, he said.

Reacting to the GFP statement, BJP Goa President Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the opposition parties, including the GFP has been raising issues to grab attention.

''The opposition parties are creating grounds to justify their defeat in the municipal election,'' he said.

