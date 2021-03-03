Left Menu

GFP demands full-time guv for Goa to raise issues about govt

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:02 IST
GFP demands full-time guv for Goa to raise issues about govt

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Wednesday demanded a full-time governor for the coastal state, claiming that there is no mechanism to complain about the state government's practices in the absence of a full-time person in office.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is currently holding the additional charge of Goa.

During a press conference, GFP president Vijai Sardesai accused the state government of acting in an autocratic manner and compromising with the democratic interest of the state.

The recent reservation of wards for the municipal elections and the High Court order setting aside the reservation process reflects the way BJP and its government are trying to hijack the polls, Sardesai alleged.

The GFP leader also pointed out that state election commissioner C R Garg is also holding charge as the state law secretary, which compromises the neutrality of the post.

In the absence of a full-time governor, there is no mechanism in place to appeal against the ''unjust'' actions of the state government, he said.

Reacting to the GFP statement, BJP Goa President Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the opposition parties, including the GFP has been raising issues to grab attention.

''The opposition parties are creating grounds to justify their defeat in the municipal election,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID infections are dropping in North America, but vaccination too slow in Latin America, says PAHO

New infections of COVID-19 are dropping in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but in Latin America vaccinations have hardly begun, raising the risk of dangerous new variants emerging, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesda...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote as early as Wednesday on whether to move forward on President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, an action that would set up a final Senate vote on passage for later this week.DEATHS AND ...

Cricket-Zimbabwe crush Afghanistan inside two days in Abu Dhabi test

A century from captain Sean Williams and clinical pace bowling from Blessing Muzarabani and Victor Nyauchi led Zimbabwe to a 10-wicket win over Afghanistan inside two days in the opening test in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. After Afghanistan wer...

Serbia sees rise in COVID-19 cases from new strains

Serbia is struggling to contain a wave of new coronavirus cases triggered by more infectious strains and health experts have urged the government to impose another lockdown despite the countrys massive vaccine rollout. Some 4,056 people tes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021