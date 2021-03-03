These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: DEL67 LD VACCINE Govt allows 24x7 COVID vaccination; Indigenous Covaxin's phase three trial results show 81 percent efficacy New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said it has permitted round-the-clock COVID-19 vaccination as part of efforts to speed-up the immunisation drive which received a fresh boost with the makers of the indigenous Covaxin saying it has shown an interim efficacy of 81 percent in Phase 3 clinical trials.

DEL65 ITX-RAIDS-3RD LD BOLLYWOOD IT dept raids Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, others in tax evasion probe Mumbai/New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided the homes and offices of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as well as his partners who launched the now shuttered production house Phantom Films, officials said. DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 14,989 new cases, 98 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,11,39,516 with 14,989 new infections, while the active cases were recorded above 1.7 lakh after a month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

MDS18 KA-2ND LD MNISTER Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigns following allegations of sexual harassment Bengaluru: Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Wednesday resigned from the state cabinet, following allegations of sexual harassment against him.

DEL57 MIB-MANIPUR-DIGITAL-MEDIA-POWER Power to administer new digital media rules not with states, UTs: Centre New Delhi: The Centre has told all states and union territories that the power to administer the new rules on digital media publications has not been delegated to them, a day after the Union government overturned a Manipur district magistrate's order issued under the recently implemented guidelines.

DEL38 CONG-UP-2NDLD CRIME Rahul, Priyanka slam Adityanath govt over law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday over the law and order situation in the state.

DEL34 BORDER-BATTALIONS-SSB Govt okays 12 new SSB battalions to fortify Nepal, Bhutan borders, tri-junction area New Delhi: The government has sanctioned a dozen fresh SSB battalions, comprising over 13,000 personnel for the Nepal and Bhutan borders guarding force, to ''fortify'' defences along these fronts including the tri-junction area in Sikkim that adjoins Bhutan and Tibet, officials said. By Neelabh Srivastava MDS13 TN-POLLS-BJP-AIADMK BJP says AIADMK will decide on accommodating Sasikala, ruling party rules out scope Chennai: The BJP on Wednesday said the AIADMK would decide on accommodating V K Sasikala, confidante of late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, in the ruling party-led alliance for the April 6 assembly polls.

DEL69 DL-DELHI-LDALL BYPOLL Delhi municipal bypolls: AAP wins 4 wards, Congress 1, BJP draws a blank New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) on Wednesday swept the municipal bypolls in Delhi winning four of the five seats while the Congress bagged one and the BJP drew a blank, prompting AAP chief and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to assert that the victory is an indication of the expected outcome of the MCD elections next year.

LEGAL LGD11 SC-LD ABDULLAH Expression of view which is dissent from government not seditious: SC New Delhi: Observing that expression of a view which is dissent from a decision taken by the Central Government itself cannot be said to be seditious, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL seeking action against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah over his comments on abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

LGD16 SC-RAPE-REMARKS 'SC's query to rape accused on marrying girl was based on judicial records' New Delhi: The Supreme Court's query asking a rape accused whether he would marry the victim was based on ''judicial records'' containing an undertaking of the man that he would marry the minor girl, a relative, after she attains 18 years of age, it was stated on Wednesday.

FOREIGN FGN19 US-TANDEN-2NDLD NOMINATION Neera Tanden withdraws her nomination as President Biden's budget chief Washington: In the first major setback to US President Joe Biden, Indian-American policy expert Neera Tanden has withdrawn her nomination as his top White House budget official after she faced strong opposition from both Democratic and Republican senators for her past controversial posts on social media. By Lalit K Jha FGN41 US-BLINKEN-CHINA US will engage China from position of strength: Blinken will say in foreign policy speech Washington: Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his first major foreign policy speech on Wednesday would describe the US' relationship with China as the ''biggest geopolitical test'' of the 21st century and say that Washington will engage Beijing from a position of strength. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPD9 SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-ROTATION Kohli bats for rotation policy in age of bio-bubbles Ahmedabad: India skipper Virat Kohli feels rotation policy is the way forward in the age of bio-bubbles as mental fatigue caused by restrictive quarantines will make it extremely difficult for players to stay hungry. PTI HDA

