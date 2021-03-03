Left Menu

U.S. Senate negotiates limits in Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill before vote

That comes as the Democratic-controlled Senate expects to open debate as early as Wednesday, with a final vote for passage seen later in the week. Biden has agreed to limit the income eligibility for individuals receiving the $1,400 in financial aid under the legislation, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:10 IST
U.S. Senate negotiates limits in Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill before vote

Democratic U.S. senators and President Joe Biden have agreed to place an income limit on Americans who would receive stimulus payments under his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, according to media reports and lawmakers on Wednesday. That comes as the Democratic-controlled Senate expects to open debate as early as Wednesday, with a final vote for passage seen later in the week.

Biden has agreed to limit the income eligibility for individuals receiving the $1,400 in financial aid under the legislation, the Washington Post reported Wednesday. It did not specify what the income eligibility limit would be. The plan would phase out the $1,400 payments faster for higher-income individuals after moderate Senate Democrats pushed for more “targeted” spending, the Post said. The previously passed House bill said the checks of $1,400 per person would go to individual taxpayers earning between $75,000 and $100,000.

Senate Democrats said they would consider a bill that blocked Americans earning $80,000 per year or more and couples earning $160,000 or more from receiving the $1,400 payments. "It's an appropriate way of bringing this to a successful conclusion," Senator Michael Bennet told reporters. Senator Debbie Stabenow said the caps would be "a reasonable compromise."

The 100-seat chamber, which is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, is due to consider a motion to begin 20 hours of debate on the sweeping legislation, according to a Senate Democratic aide. A vote to proceed could be an early indicator of how much Republican opposition the package faces. The bill would pay for vaccines and medical supplies, boost jobless assistance and send a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments. Democrats aim to get it to Biden to sign into law before March 14, when some current benefits expire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland says unilateral UK move on Northern Ireland 'deeply unhelpful'

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday the British governments decision to unilaterally extend grace periods for food imports to Northern Ireland was deeply unhelpful. Britain on Wednesday extended a grace period for some ch...

NTPC to snap 105 MW power supply to Sikkim for non-payment of dues

State-run power giant NTPC will stop 105MW of power supply to Sikkim from Wednesday midnight in view of non-payment of outstanding dues of Rs 89 crore, a source said.NTPC will regulate power supply to Sikkim in view of non-availability of L...

EU countries approve green transition fund, look to challenges ahead

European Union officials on Wednesday formally approved the blocs multi billion euro fund that is to help wean countries off fossil fuels by shielding vulnerable communities from the economic impact of transforming polluting sectors.As part...

Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Senegal

A consignment of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines has landed in Senegal on Wednesday under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In a tweet, Jaishankar said, From Tiranga to Teranga. Made in India vaccin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021