Left Menu

Sasikala says she will stay away from politics; to pray for Jayalalithaa's "gold rule"

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:17 IST
Sasikala says she will stay away from politics; to pray for Jayalalithaa's "gold rule"

Weeks ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections, V K Sasikala, expelled AIADMK leader and close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on Wednesday announced ''she will stay away from politics,'' but would pray for the ''golden rule'' of the late party supremo.

In an announcement that came as a bolt out of the blue, she urged ''true supporters of Amma'' to work like siblings and ensure Jayalalithaa's ''golden rule continues.'' ''I will stay away from politics and keep praying my sister Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalithaa), whom I consider as God, and the Lord Almighty for the establishment of the golden rule of Amma,'' she said in a statement.

She appealed to Jayalalithaa's ''true supporters'' to work unitedly in the April 6 elections and prevent ''common enemy'', DMK, identified as ''evil force'' by the late chief minister, from coming to power.

After being released from a Bengaluru prison following completion of a four-year term in an assets case, Sasikala had last month announced her intention to engage in active politics.

Her subsequent political moves, including the stand of the AMMK floated by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, in the polls was keenly awaited by observers and political parties alike in the state especially in the context of the crucial assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland says unilateral UK move on Northern Ireland 'deeply unhelpful'

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday the British governments decision to unilaterally extend grace periods for food imports to Northern Ireland was deeply unhelpful. Britain on Wednesday extended a grace period for some ch...

NTPC to snap 105 MW power supply to Sikkim for non-payment of dues

State-run power giant NTPC will stop 105MW of power supply to Sikkim from Wednesday midnight in view of non-payment of outstanding dues of Rs 89 crore, a source said.NTPC will regulate power supply to Sikkim in view of non-availability of L...

EU countries approve green transition fund, look to challenges ahead

European Union officials on Wednesday formally approved the blocs multi billion euro fund that is to help wean countries off fossil fuels by shielding vulnerable communities from the economic impact of transforming polluting sectors.As part...

Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Senegal

A consignment of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines has landed in Senegal on Wednesday under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In a tweet, Jaishankar said, From Tiranga to Teranga. Made in India vaccin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021