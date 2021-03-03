Left Menu

Sasikala 'sets herself apart from politics', asks AIADMK cadres to stand united defeat DMK in TN Assembly polls

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Wednesday said she is "stepping aside" from politics and urged the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadres to stand united and ensure the defeat of rival DMK in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:30 IST
Sasikala 'sets herself apart from politics', asks AIADMK cadres to stand united defeat DMK in TN Assembly polls
Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Wednesday said she is "stepping aside" from politics and urged the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadres to stand united and ensure the defeat of rival DMK in the forthcoming Assembly elections. In a statement here Sasikala said "I set myself apart from politics and pray for the golden rule of my Goddess Akka (Jayalalithaa). I will continue to pray for her vision always."

In a statement, the former aide of Jayalalithaa: "I have neither desired for the position nor for authority." "We should work diligently to ensure that DMK does not come into power. I am thankful to caders and the people of Tamil Nadu who have given due respect and concern towards me," she said

"I would like to continue my life, as I was executing the vision of Jayalalithaa," she said. The AIADMK has so far ruled out accommodating her or her nephew TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in the party or in the alliance led by it.

The development comes a month ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu on April 6. Sasikala had been staying at her niece J Krishnapriya's residence in Chennai's T Nagar area after returning to the city in February following the completion of her four-year prison sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

The former AIADMK leader was discharged on January 31 from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital where she was undergoing COVID-19 treatment. She was officially released from judicial custody on January 27 after completing her four-year prison sentence in a disproportionate assets case. In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crores belonging to her under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, Sasikala was elected General Secretary of the AIADMK. She had handed over the control of the party to nephew Dhinkaran after being convicted in the disproportionate assets case in February 2017. Edappadi Palaniswami was made Chief Minister with her backing but Sasikala was removed after rival faction led by O Panneerselvam, who had rebelled against Sasikala merged with the Palaniswami faction. Both Sasikala and Dhinakaran were removed in September 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU countries approve green transition fund, look to challenges ahead

European Union officials on Wednesday formally approved the blocs multi billion euro fund that is to help wean countries off fossil fuels by shielding vulnerable communities from the economic impact of transforming polluting sectors.As part...

Ireland says unilateral UK move on Northern Ireland 'deeply unhelpful'

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday the British governments decision to unilaterally extend grace periods for food imports to Northern Ireland was deeply unhelpful. Britain on Wednesday extended a grace period for some ch...

NTPC to snap 105 MW power supply to Sikkim for non-payment of dues

State-run power giant NTPC will stop 105MW of power supply to Sikkim from Wednesday midnight in view of non-payment of outstanding dues of Rs 89 crore, a source said.NTPC will regulate power supply to Sikkim in view of non-availability of L...

Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Senegal

A consignment of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines has landed in Senegal on Wednesday under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In a tweet, Jaishankar said, From Tiranga to Teranga. Made in India vaccin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021