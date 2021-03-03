Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Ramanathapuram ahead of Assembly elections

Police and paramilitary forces' personnel on Wednesday conducted a flag march in Ramanathapuram ahead of Assembly elections.

ANI | Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:32 IST
Visual of police and paramilitary forces' personnel flag march (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Police and paramilitary forces' personnel on Wednesday conducted a flag march in Ramanathapuram ahead of Assembly elections. "Police and paramilitary forces' personnel conduct flag march in Mandapam and Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district, in the light of upcoming Tamil Nadu Election 2021," read an official statement.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. The term of the 15th legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu. Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has joined hands with Congress. This time, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray.

In the last Assembly elections held in 2016, the DMK won 80, Congress won just eight, AIADMK won 134 seats, BJP won 4 seats and the rest were won by other parties and independent candidates. The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led front, which includes the Congress, had won 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu in 2019. (ANI)

