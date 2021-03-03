U'khand: CM should apologise to women lathicharged during protest, says Harish Rawat

Congress general secretary Harish Rawat on Wednesday said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat should apologise to the women who were lathicharged by police while participating in a demonstration to demand widening of a road.

He also demanded a probe into the incident by a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Talking to reporters here, Rawat said the chief minister should visit Ghat block where the protesters clashed with the police and apologise to women who were part of the demonstration.

''The lathicharge on women during the protests is highly condemnable,'' the former chief minister who was here to see proceedings of the state assembly during its ongoing budget session said.

Villagers clashed with police at Diwalikhal on March 1 during a march to the state assembly demanding widening of Nandprayag-Ghat motor road.

Police used water canons and resorted to lathicharge to control the protesting villagers resulting in some of them getting injured.

Some police personnel too were injured in the clashes. The chief minister has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

