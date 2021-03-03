Left Menu

'Aisa current lagega ki Mamata ji apni kursi se 2 foot upar uth jaaegi': Gadkari's jibe at Mamata

Urging people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly polls, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday took a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying pressing the button of the lotus will create the 'current' that will blow the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief "2 feet above her chair".

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressing rally at West Bengal's Joypur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Urging people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly polls, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday took a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying pressing the button of the lotus will create the 'current' that will blow the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief "2 feet above her chair". Addressing a rally at Joypur in Bankura district, Gadkari said, "Wake up in the morning on the day of polls. Remember your God and go to polling centres. Press the button of Lotus. Aisa current lagega ki Mamata ji apni kursi se 2 foot upar uth jaaegi (the current will blow Mamata ji 2 feet above her chair)".

He further questioned Banerjee over her 'outsider' remark against BJP. "Mamata ji says that we (BJP) are outsiders. BJP was formed based on the ideology of Jan Sangh, whose founder and our inspiration Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was born in West Bengal. Then how are we outsiders?" stated Gadkari.

Asserting the BJP's victory in the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal, the union minister said, "Poribortan will happen on May 2. 'Lotus' will win. BJP will get a majority. On May 3, our leader will be elected. On May 4, BJP's chief minister will take the oath. No one can stop it now." "This poll is not about the future of BJP, TMC, Congress and CPM. It is not about the future of Modi ji, Amit Shah, Nadda ji, Rahul Gandhi or Mamata ji. It is about the future of Bengal's people. We want to change Bengal's image and make India a superpower," added Gadkari.

The TMC and BJP have been at loggerheads ahead of the Assembly polls in Bengal. There has been an exodus of leaders from TMC to BJP in recent months. Elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is set to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

