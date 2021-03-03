White House says no announcement on future OMB nominee this week

White House says no announcement on future OMB nominee this weekReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:27 IST
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday there will not be an announcement this week on a future nominee to head the Office of Management & Budget, after President Joe Biden withdrew the nomination of Neera Tanden to be his budget director on Tuesday.
" Given Neera Tanden withdrew her nomination just last night...you should not expect any announcements on a future nominee this week," Psaki told reporters.
